Residential care home

Beechwood Park

136 Main Street, New Sauchie, Alloa,
FK10 3JX
01259 720355

About Beechwood Park

Beechwood Park is a modern purpose-built home in New Sauchie, with easy access by car or public transport. All of the bedrooms and extensive communal areas are decorated and maintained to a high standard, and the interiors have been designed to meet the individual care needs of residents, with bedrooms and communal areas appropriately laid out and clearly signposted to minimise confusion or disorientation. Staff focus on enabling residents to continue to live a full life, while providing an effective care pathway for elderly people with acute and complex health needs and those at all stages of dementia.

Accommodation

  • 62Residents
  • 62Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Clackmannanshire

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
