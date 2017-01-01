Beechwood Park is a modern purpose-built home in New Sauchie, with easy access by car or public transport. All of the bedrooms and extensive communal areas are decorated and maintained to a high standard, and the interiors have been designed to meet the individual care needs of residents, with bedrooms and communal areas appropriately laid out and clearly signposted to minimise confusion or disorientation. Staff focus on enabling residents to continue to live a full life, while providing an effective care pathway for elderly people with acute and complex health needs and those at all stages of dementia.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.