Belmont View is a modern, purpose-built care home in Hoddesdon, offering a range of care services for the older community. Located within easy reach of the A10, it offers respite, residential and specialist dementia care, plus the Q Club that allows those living within the community to spend the day. There is a wide range of communal areas, including lounges, cosy corners and dining rooms. Each bedroom is fully furnished, with en suite facilities and rooms within the extension to the home include a shower as well. The beautifully landscaped gardens benefit from a number of seating areas, as well as a duck pond, which draws in the local wildlife. The home has a designated activity care worker who plans a wide range of activities including arts and crafts, light exercise, entertainment and days out.

