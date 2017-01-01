Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Belvedere House Residential Care Home

Serpentine Road, Tenby, Pembrokeshire,
SA70 8DD
01834 842549

About Belvedere House Residential Care Home

Belvedere House Residential Care Home has been a family run home for over 20 years. The original house was constructed circa 1800 as an elegant suburban residence in extensive grounds with magnificent views over Tenby and across the sea to Caldey Island. It became a hotel before being converted and extended to provide the current facilities. There_s a large, mature garden.

Accommodation

  • 19Residents
  • 9Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 10Single rooms without en suite WC

Who runs this service

  • Skidmore, Derek

Additional care services

  • Day care Day care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
