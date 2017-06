Belvedere House Residential Care Home has been a family run home for over 20 years. The original house was constructed circa 1800 as an elegant suburban residence in extensive grounds with magnificent views over Tenby and across the sea to Caldey Island. It became a hotel before being converted and extended to provide the current facilities. There_s a large, mature garden.

