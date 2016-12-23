Berry Hill Park is a purpose-built home offering nursing, residential, respite and end of life care in Mansfield, near the M1 and Mansfield train station. Residents are encouraged to maintain as much independence as possible and the home offers a GP service and private consulting room, hairdressing salon and pampering session, chiropody and alternative therapy services. It also has a bar service and a mobile tuck shop. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, with a nurse call system along with TV and phone sockets. The activities available include arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits, coffee mornings, a weekly church service, and music therapy, along with performances from local school children and local performers. The home also has its own minibus for outings. There_s a mature landscaped garden and a beautiful meadow area, and garden enthusiasts can help ensure the raised flower beds are kept looking good.

