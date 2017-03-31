Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Best Deal Care Limited

32 Netherhall Road, Leicester,
LE5 1DJ
0116 429 9934

Local authority

  • Leicester

Who runs this service

  • Best Deal Care Limited

Registered manager

Marian Ikhide

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
