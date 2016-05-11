Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Bestvalue Home Care Services UK Limited

434 Well Hall Road, Eltham, London,
SE9 6UD
020 8319 1819

Local authority

  • Greenwich

Who runs this service

  • Bestvalue Home Care Services UK Ltd

Registered manager

Olufemi Adeniji

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
