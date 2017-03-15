Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Bilney Hall

East Bilney, Dereham,
NR20 4AL
01362 860246
www.healthcarehomes.co.uk

About Bilney Hall

Bilney Hall is in East Bilney, close to the market towns of Dereham and Fakenham. Set in six acres of extensive grounds, it has a walled garden and is surrounded by wooded parkland. It dates back to the 19th century and was extended in 2010 to provide 21 new single en suite rooms. The home provides residential care and has separate wings for those with dementia. Bilney Hall are 'dementia friends' with the Dementia Alliance Group, with whom a senior carer is training as a care coach. Although all rooms are fully furnished, residents are encouraged to bring with them items of furniture and personal possessions so that their room can be a true 'home from home .

Accommodation

  • 54Residents
  • 52Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 1Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Norfolk

Who runs this service

  • Healthcare Homes Group Limited

Registered manager

Jennifer Daynes

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

