Nursing home

Bishopsgate Lodge Care Home

15 Hexham Street, Bishop Auckland,
DL14 7PU
01388 607580
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/bishopsgate-lodge/

About Bishopsgate Lodge Care Home

Situated within the heart of a residential community in Bishop Auckland, near Durham and close to the A1, Bishopsgate Lodge is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing and residential care. The activities room has a bar area and there's a quiet lounge, too. The home has a hairdressing salon, chiropody and alternative therapy services, library service, bar service, an outdoor smoking area and a GP service. Some rooms have fantastic views overlooking the Wear Valle, and many are en suite. All are wheelchair friendly, have TV aerial points and a nurse call system. Staff organise events such as coffee mornings, professional entertainers, exercise classes, music therapy, flower arranging, pet therapy, themed cuisine events and monthly church services. Residents can enjoy relaxing in gardens with impressive views of the Wear Valley and the surrounding countryside.

Accommodation

  • 46Residents
  • 18Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 28Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Durham

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Paul Burn

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
