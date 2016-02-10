Situated within the heart of a residential community in Bishop Auckland, near Durham and close to the A1, Bishopsgate Lodge is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing and residential care. The activities room has a bar area and there's a quiet lounge, too. The home has a hairdressing salon, chiropody and alternative therapy services, library service, bar service, an outdoor smoking area and a GP service. Some rooms have fantastic views overlooking the Wear Valle, and many are en suite. All are wheelchair friendly, have TV aerial points and a nurse call system. Staff organise events such as coffee mornings, professional entertainers, exercise classes, music therapy, flower arranging, pet therapy, themed cuisine events and monthly church services. Residents can enjoy relaxing in gardens with impressive views of the Wear Valley and the surrounding countryside.

