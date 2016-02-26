Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Blandford Grange Care Home

Milldown Road, Blandford Forum,
DT11 7DE
01258 458214

About Blandford Grange Care Home

Blandford Grange has a comfortable living environment for residents with en-suite facilities and several lounge areas and dining rooms. The home has landscaped gardens with raised flower beds, which are easily accessible by foot and by wheelchair. A varied programme of social and leisure pursuits is organised, including trips to local attractions and shopping trips.

Accommodation

  • 63Residents
  • 63Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Dorset

Who runs this service

  • Healthcare Homes (LSC) Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Additional care services

  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017