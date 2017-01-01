Blar Buidhe is a purpose-built home offering nursing, residential and dementia care in Stornoway, near the A866 and Stornoway airport. Many of the bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, have TV aerial points and a nurse call system. The home has a GP service and there are regular visits from a mobile hairdresser, chiropody and alternative therapy services. There is lift access, and a kitchenette where visitors can make drinks. Residents are welcome to bring small pets. Activities include gardening, animal therapy and church services each Sunday. There is a lawned garden and patio area, while garden enthusiasts have access to the greenhouse.

