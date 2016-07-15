Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Blessing Agencies Ltd

Unit 1, 465C Hornsey Road, London,
N19 4DR
020 7561 9340
www.blessingagencies.co.uk

Local authority

  • Islington

Who runs this service

  • Blessing Agencies Ltd

Registered manager

Marie Umuliza

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017