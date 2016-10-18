Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Blue Moon Care Limited

68 Hamilton Road, Taunton,
TA1 2ES
01823 289559
www.bluemooncare.co.uk/blue-moon-care

Local authority

  • Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Blue Moon Care Ltd

Registered manager

Jan Winters

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Good
