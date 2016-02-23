Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Blue Ribbon Community Care (Tyne and Wear)

Unit 36, Stanfield Business Centre, Addison Street, Sunderland,
SR2 8SZ
0191 514 1556
www.blueribboncare.org.uk

Local authority

  • Sunderland

Who runs this service

  • Hughes and Daughters Care Ltd

Registered manager

Anthony Hughes

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
