Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Bluebird Care (Alton & Alresford)

Cross and Pillory House, 3 Cross and Pillory Lane, Alton,
GU34 1HL
01420 550777
www.bluebirdcare.co.uk/alton

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • Belrose Limited

Registered manager

Natasha Early

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Outstanding
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017