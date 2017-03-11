Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Bluebird Care (Andover & Stockbridge)

4 London Street, Andover,
SP10 2PA
01264 310888
www.bluebirdcare.co.uk/andover-stockbridge

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • Belrose Limited

Registered manager

Jade Crouter

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Outstanding
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
