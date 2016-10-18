Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Bluebird care (Central Bedfordshire)

Room 13, The Rufus Centre, Steppingley Road, Flitwick, Bedford,
MK45 1AH
01582 380122
www.bluebirdcare.co.uk/central-bedfordshire/home

Local authority

  • Central Bedfordshire

Who runs this service

  • McCoy Family Ltd

Registered manager

Emma Stimson

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
