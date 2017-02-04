Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Borovere

10 Borovere Lane, Alton,
GU34 1PD
01420 85048
www.greensleeves.org.uk

About Borovere

Borovere is located in the historic market town of Alton, Hampshire and is managed by Greensleeves Care, a not for profit charitable organisation. Set in landscaped gardens, Borovere provides the perfect mix of a tranquil location and easy access to all the amenities of the nearby town centre. The mostly en-suite bedrooms are bright and airy and residents are encouraged to bring in personal items such as pictures, ornaments and small items of furniture. All residents' views, choices and preferences contribute to the daily running of their home. A regular programme of activities is organised with fun and engaging pursuits provided daily.

Accommodation

  • 30Residents
  • 23Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 2Shared rooms with en suite WC
  • 7Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • Greensleeves Homes Trust

Registered manager

Karen Shepperdson

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
