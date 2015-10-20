Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Bradbury House

New Street, Braintree,
CM7 1ES
01376 348181
www.caringhomes.org

About Bradbury House

Bradbury House in Essex offers a full range of residential care support, including trial stays, short stay and convalescent care, as well as long-term care. Staff encourage residents to bring important personal possessions to help make their rooms their own.

Accommodation

  • 21Residents
  • 13Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 3Shared rooms with en suite WC
  • 2Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Essex

Who runs this service

  • Caring Homes Healthcare Group Limited

Registered manager

Jolene Anderson

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
