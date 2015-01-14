Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Brandon House Nursing Home

140 Old Church Road, Bell Green, Coventry,
CV6 7ED
024 7663 8602
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/brandon-house/

About Brandon House Nursing Home

Brandon House is a large, specially converted home offering nursing and dementia care in Coventry, close to the M6 and with Coventry train station a short distance away. Residents have a choice of lounge areas with scenic views of the gardens, which are also overlooked by some of the bedrooms. Garden enthusiasts have access to the greenhouse and enjoy helping to keep the outdoor area looking good. There's also an open and secure patio area. A mobile hairdresser visits, as well as chiropody and alternative therapy providers, and there is a GP service. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. Activities organised include arts and crafts, quizzes, gardening, professional entertainers, music therapy, school performances, animal therapy and themed cuisine events.

Accommodation

  • 38Residents
  • 32Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 3Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Coventry

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Sheryl Davis

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
