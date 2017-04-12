With welcoming lounges with fireplaces, en-suite bedrooms and landscaped gardens, Breme has a home from home feel. Residents are welcome to bring personal ornaments and small items of furniture to make their rooms their own. With several lounges and quiet rooms, there are plenty of places for residents to relax with loved ones and friends, who can pop in anytime. In the dining rooms residents enjoy home-cooked meals prepared by the home's catering team, as well as the freshly baked cakes, which are served every afternoon. The activities leader organises activities for the residents, with everything from visiting school children and animal therapy to baking, arts and crafts and live musical entertainment. Breme also has a hairdressing salon as well as lovely sensory gardens.

