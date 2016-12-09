Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Brendoncare Ronald Gibson House

236 Burntwood Lane, Tooting, London,
SW17 0AN
020 8877 9998
www.brendoncare.org.uk

About Brendoncare Ronald Gibson House

Brendoncare is a registered charity, dedicated to improving the quality of life for older people through their ten care homes and around 90 friendship and wellbeing clubs. Brendoncare Ronald Gibson House is a purpose-built 56 bed care home specifically designed to help older people to live independent, happy and fulfilling lives. Within the care home there are facilities for 16 rehabilitative care beds for individuals who have recently been discharged from hospital and 16 beds for residents living with dementia.

Accommodation

  • 56Residents
  • 56Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Wandsworth

Who runs this service

  • Brendoncare Foundation(The)

Registered manager

Victor Njoku

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

