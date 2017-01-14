Situated in a residential area of Longport, Stoke-on-Trent, Brindley Court is a purpose-built home offering nursing, residential, respite and end of life care. The A500 is nearby and the nearest train station is Longport. There_s a GP service, hairdressing salon and nail bar, a smoking area, and a kitchenette where visitors can make drinks. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. Activities arranged include arts and crafts, quizzes, gardening, professional entertainers, music therapy, flower arranging, themed cuisine events, church services, coffee mornings and a cinema club. Residents can go on regular outings to local places of interest including the library, park and the museum. There_s also a lawned garden.

