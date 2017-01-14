Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Brindley Court

Station Road, Longport, Stoke On Trent,
ST6 4ND
01782 828410
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/brindley-court/

About Brindley Court

Situated in a residential area of Longport, Stoke-on-Trent, Brindley Court is a purpose-built home offering nursing, residential, respite and end of life care. The A500 is nearby and the nearest train station is Longport. There_s a GP service, hairdressing salon and nail bar, a smoking area, and a kitchenette where visitors can make drinks. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. Activities arranged include arts and crafts, quizzes, gardening, professional entertainers, music therapy, flower arranging, themed cuisine events, church services, coffee mornings and a cinema club. Residents can go on regular outings to local places of interest including the library, park and the museum. There_s also a lawned garden.

Accommodation

  • 52Residents
  • 52Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Stoke-on-Trent

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Benedicta Delos Santos

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Inadequate
Is the service safe? Inadequate
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Inadequate

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies.

