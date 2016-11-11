Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Broadlands

Borrow Road, Oulton Broad, Lowestoft,
NR32 3PW
01502 512895
www.greensleeves.org.uk

About Broadlands

Broadlands offers hotel style accommodation and is situated in Lowestoft on the Norfolk Broads. The home is owned and operated by Greensleeves Care, a not for profit charitable. Staff provide care to meet individual residents' requirements and receive on-going training in all aspects of care. Accommodation is provided in en suite bedrooms. The home's restaurant has exceptional views across the Broads and a delicious menu. The grounds have been adapted to provide easy wheelchair access enabling residents to simply sit and enjoy the beautiful scenery or indulge in a spot of gardening in one of the many raised flower and vegetable beds. The care home offers trips and excursions on a regular basis in their own transport and according to residents' wishes.

Accommodation

  • 46Residents
  • 46Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 3Shared rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Suffolk

Who runs this service

  • Greensleeves Homes Trust

Registered manager

Anne Maas

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Outstanding

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
