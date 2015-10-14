Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Brookdale View

Averill Street, Newton Heath, Manchester,
M40 1PF
0161 688 7600
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/brookdale-view/

About Brookdale View

Situated next to Brookdale Park in Newton Heath, Manchester, Brookdale View is a purpose-built home offering nursing and residential care, and is reached from the A62.There_s a GP service, library service, mobile hairdresser, chiropody and alternative therapy services, a smoking area, and there are drinks-making facilities for visitors. All bedrooms are en suite and are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points, a nurse call system, and telephone point. Some rooms have views across the garden. Organised activities include professional entertainers, arts and crafts, exercise, gardening, quizzes and church services. A lawned garden has views over the park and bowling green, and there_s an open patio area.

Accommodation

  • 48Residents
  • 48Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Manchester

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Laura Riley

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
