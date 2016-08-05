Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Brooklands Care Home

Springfield Road, Grimsby,
DN33 3LE
01472 753108
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/brooklands/

About Brooklands Care Home

Brooklands is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, residential and end of life care, plus care for young people with disabilities, in a quiet residential area of Grimsby near the A46. All bedrooms are wheelchair friendly, have TV aerial points and a nurse call system. There_s a GP service, visiting hairdresser, chiropodist, library service, a smoking area and a garden room to enjoy the garden, which also has a raised fish pond. The home has a minibus that is used for outings to a local pub for lunch, park, museum, seaside, shopping trips and mystery tours. Other activities include themed cuisine events, baking, quizzes, animal visits and musical events.

Accommodation

  • 63Residents
  • 2Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 57Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 2Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • North East Lincolnshire

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Melanie Walton

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017