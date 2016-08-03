Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Brunswick Supported Living Services Ltd

289-293 Ballards Lane, North Finchley, London,
N12 8NP
020 8445 1813

Local authority

  • Barnet

Who runs this service

  • Brunswick Supported Living Services Ltd

Registered manager

Andrew Knight

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
