Bryn Edwin Hall is a converted Regency house, set in woodland and gardens in the Flintshire countryside, in north east Wales. The rooms make the most of the views over the grounds and surrounding countryside. The gardens are easily accessible and there are many quiet and secluded areas to relax and enjoy the atmosphere that this Grade II listed building offers. The home provides care for people with dementia. All rooms have washing facilities, while many are en suite and all have a nurse-call system. Residents are encouraged to personalise their rooms by bringing individual items such as photographs, pictures and ornaments. A memory box for each resident can also be created with the assistance of the resident and/or family. The home has a number of lounges and sitting areas in addition to the dining rooms.

