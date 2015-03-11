Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Bucklesham Grange

141 Bucklesham Road, Purdis Farm, Ipswich,
IP3 8UB
01473 237338
www.hallmarkcarehomes.co.uk

About Bucklesham Grange

Bucklesham Grange is a care home in Ipswich which provides residential, nursing and dementia care. The home is surrounded by tranquil countryside and it aims to provide flexible care so that residents are supported to live as active and fulfilled a life as possible. Relationship-centred care enables residents to keep on doing the things they_ve always loved, including the things they perhaps thought they could no longer enjoy. So as part of our community, they are able to cook, help out in the garden and carry on with the kind of everyday routines that make their lives theirs.

Accommodation

  • 55Residents
  • 55Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Suffolk

Who runs this service

  • Hallmark Care Homes (Ipswich) Limited

Registered manager

Mark McDonald

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

