Nursing home

Burleys Wood

Furnace Drive, Furnace Green, Crawley,
RH10 6JE
01293 554660
www.shaw.co.uk

About Burleys Wood

Burleys Wood is a purpose-built care home situated in the quiet residential suburb of Furnace Green just outside Crawley town centre and close to Tilgate Park, providing residential care for the elderly frail and those with dementia. The home comprises 6 self-contained wings each with ten en suite bedrooms and their own lounge and dining areas. As well as developing friendships in the home residents are encouraged to maintain close links with their relatives, friends and the local community.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 60Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • West Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Shaw Healthcare Limited

Registered manager

Suwannarut Nowakowski

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
