Burnham House is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, respite and end of life care. It is within walking distance of Slough centre, near the A4. Some rooms have views across the landscaped garden, and all are en suite, wheelchair-friendly, and have TV aerial points and a nurse call system. Organised activities include gardening, arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits, musical events, and the home has its own minibus. There_s also a GP service, mobile hairdresser, smoking area, library service and a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks.

