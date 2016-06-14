Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Burnham House

Burlington Road, Slough,
SL1 2LD
01753 517789
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/burnham-house/

About Burnham House

Burnham House is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, respite and end of life care. It is within walking distance of Slough centre, near the A4. Some rooms have views across the landscaped garden, and all are en suite, wheelchair-friendly, and have TV aerial points and a nurse call system. Organised activities include gardening, arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits, musical events, and the home has its own minibus. There_s also a GP service, mobile hairdresser, smoking area, library service and a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks.

Accommodation

  • 72Residents
  • 69Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 3Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Slough

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017