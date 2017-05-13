Burnworthy House is a purpose-built home located in South Petherton, a peaceful village in the heart of outstanding countryside, yet within easy reach of the A303. Set in large gardens with seating and a summerhouse, Burnworthy House is a peaceful and welcoming place, with friendly and well-trained, experienced staff. All the bedrooms are fully furnished but residents are welcome to personalise their rooms by adding their own possessions. All bedrooms also have a nurse call system, vanity unit and access to the lift. Burnworthy House has two well-appointed dining rooms, together with a number of relaxing lounge areas which overlook the grounds. Activities co-ordinators organise a variety of activities for residents, ranging from arts and crafts, to music and quizzes. The home also has strong connections with local schools, who visit regularly to entertain and play games with residents.

