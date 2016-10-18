Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

C.L.C.A Company Limited

Unit 11, Henry Close, Battlefield Enterprise Park, Shrewsbury,
SY1 3TJ
07912 219926
www.clcacompanyltd.co.uk

Local authority

  • Shropshire

Who runs this service

  • C.L.C.A Company Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities
