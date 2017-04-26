Callands is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, residential, respite and end of life care as well as specialist care for adults with physical disabilities in Warrington, easily accessible from the M62. All bedrooms have en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly and have TV points and a nurse call system. Residents can pursue hobbies and interests in an entertainment room and bar area, a quiet room, or in the computer room. There are regular visits from a mobile hairdresser, chiropodist and alternative therapists, and the home has a GP service. Organised activities include professional entertainment, arts and crafts, gardening, baking, animal therapy and outings in the home_s minibus. Residents enjoy mature gardens which are often visited by local wildlife, and there is a secure patio area.

