Cambridge Manor opened in August 2009 and underwent a major refurbishment in 2016. Built over four floors, the home provides three floors for residents containing six separate units to look after older people with differing care needs. Each unit has its own nurse_s station, and in addition to en suite showers, each unit also has a communal shower and communal bathroom. All baths are high-low baths, enabling easy bathing of residents. The home also has profiling beds for all residents and high speed internet access. There are multiple lounges and dining rooms, plus a large secure garden.

