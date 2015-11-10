Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Cambridgeshire County Council Reablement Service South (City Team)

18-20 Signet Court, Swann Road, Cambridge,
CB5 8LA
01233 726457
www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk

Local authority

  • Cambridgeshire

Who runs this service

  • Cambridgeshire County Council

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities
