Domiciliary care

Cambridgeshire County Council Reablement Service South (Ely)

Wicken Ward, Princess of Wales Hospital, Lynn Road, Ely,
CB6 1ND
01353 652172
www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk

Local authority

  • Cambridgeshire

Who runs this service

  • Cambridgeshire County Council

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities
