Domiciliary care

Care at Home (Swindon)

The Shaftesbury Centre, Percy Street, Swindon,
SN2 2AZ
01793 554731
www.careathomeonline.co.uk

Local authority

  • Swindon

Who runs this service

  • Holmleigh Care Homes Limited

Registered manager

Louise Smith

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Outstanding
Is the service effective? Outstanding
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
