Domiciliary care

Care By Us Limited

Millars Three, Southmill Road, Bishops Stortford,
CM23 3DH
01279 755875
www.carebyus.com

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Care By Us Ltd

Registered manager

Alison Horne

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Outstanding
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
