Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Care Homes Stoke Limited

Park View Day Centre, 106 Moorland Road, Burslem, Stoke On Trent,
ST6 1EB
01782 815182

Local authority

  • Stoke-on-Trent

Who runs this service

  • Care Homes Stoke Limited

Registered manager

Joanne Upton

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017