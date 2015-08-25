Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Care Management Group - 52 Croydon Road

52 Croydon Road, Penge, London,
SE20 7AE
020 8659 2896

Local authority

  • Bromley

Who runs this service

  • Care Management Group Limited

Registered manager

Lorraine Hewlett

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
