Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Careaid Limited

Bow House Business Centre, Room 106b, 153-159 Bow Road, London,
E3 2SE
020 3813 4690
www.careaid.co.uk

Local authority

  • Tower Hamlets

Who runs this service

  • Careaid Limited

Registered manager

Abu Mahfuz

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017