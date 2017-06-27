Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

1-2-1 Dementia Outreach for carers

16 Reculver Road, Herne Bay, Kent,
CT6 6LE
01227 749570
www.ageuk.org.uk/hernebay
audra.streeting@ageukhernebay.org.uk

About 1-2-1 Dementia Outreach for carers

This service provides one-to-one ongoing support, advice and information to those who care for an older person suffering from dementia or Alzheimer's. The type of support given will be agreed with the person's main unpaid care giver, so that the every day stresses and strains associated with that role may be alleviated. The team can discuss with you exactly what help is required, for example, help with benefits advice, information about other services, befriending or just a friendly face to visit you and the person you care for. This support service will be given as long as you need it. It is not time limited and is completely free of charge. Social lunches and information days are also organised to provide carers with the opportunity to meet others in similar circumstances. For more information, please contact the Community Services Manager.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Herne Bay

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living with dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
