About 1-2-1 Dementia Outreach Service

The 1-2-1 Dementia Outreach Service provides one-to-one ongoing support, advice and information for those who care for older people suffering with dementia or Alzheimer's. The type of support given will be agreed with the person's main unpaid carer, so that the everyday stresses and strains associated with the role may be alleviated. The team can discuss with you exactly what help is required, for example, help with benefits advice, information about other services, befriending or just a friendly face to visit you and the person you care for. This support service will be given as long as you need it. It is not time limited and is completely free of charge. Social lunches and information days are also organised to provide carers with the opportunity to meet others in similar circumstances.