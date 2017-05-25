Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

16 to 25 Carers Support and Advocacy

18 Bedford Place, Brighton, East Sussex,
BN1 2PT
01273 746222
www.thecarerscentre.org
info@thecarerscentre.org

About 16 to 25 Carers Support and Advocacy

The Carers Centre for Brighton and Hove provide support and advocacy services to young adult carers as they make decisions about their future and begin to access adult services. A Support & Outreach Worker supports young adult carers to reduce their level of caring, move from children's services to adult services and make decisions about education, employment and their future life. This is achieved through one-to-one support, advocacy, group work, information, advice, guidance and support to access other universal youth services.

Who runs this service

  • The Carers Centre for Brighton and Hove

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers aged 16 to 25

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017