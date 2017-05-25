About 16 to 25 Carers Support and Advocacy

The Carers Centre for Brighton and Hove provide support and advocacy services to young adult carers as they make decisions about their future and begin to access adult services. A Support & Outreach Worker supports young adult carers to reduce their level of caring, move from children's services to adult services and make decisions about education, employment and their future life. This is achieved through one-to-one support, advocacy, group work, information, advice, guidance and support to access other universal youth services.