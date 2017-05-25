About Activities for Bereaved Carers

If you are a bereaved carer then you may be interested in meeting other people in a similar situation. The Carers Centre run activities for bereaved carers. These take place approximately every 2 months in various locations and have so far included singing workshops, a game of petanque, a coffee morning, line dancing and a craft session. Due to the level of demand, these activities are only open to carers who have been bereaved within the last year.