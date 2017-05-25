Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Activities for Bereaved Carers

18 Bedford Place, Brighton, East Sussex,
BN1 2PT
01273 746222
www.thecarerscentre.org
info@thecarerscentre.org

About Activities for Bereaved Carers

If you are a bereaved carer then you may be interested in meeting other people in a similar situation. The Carers Centre run activities for bereaved carers. These take place approximately every 2 months in various locations and have so far included singing workshops, a game of petanque, a coffee morning, line dancing and a craft session. Due to the level of demand, these activities are only open to carers who have been bereaved within the last year.

Who runs this service

  • The Carers Centre for Brighton and Hove

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Carers that have been bereaved within the past year

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
