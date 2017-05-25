Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Advice information and support for carers

19A Lowthian Road, Hartlepool, Durham,
TS24 8BH
01429 283095
www.hartlepoolcarers.org.uk
staff@hartlepoolcarers.org.uk

Hartlepool Carers exists to improve the quality of lives of carers throughout Hartlepool and the surrounding villages. They do this by providing bespoke advice, information and support services, as well as raising awareness of carers' issues locally, regionally and nationally. Carers can be of any age and come from any social, ethnic or cultural background and will be treated with respect and dignity at all times.

Who runs this service

  • Hartlepool Carers

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers
  • Residents of Hartlepool

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


