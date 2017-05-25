About Befriending

Carer Support Wiltshire offer carers a befriending service, including telephone befriending, which is provided by their group of volunteers. Befriending can offer companionship and provide an important link with the local community. Their befrienders can visit you in your own home or meet you out and about and our volunteer coordinator will do their best to match you to someone who shares similar interests. Carer Support Wiltshire also have a Breaks for carers service where a volunteer will sit with the cared for while the carer has a break.