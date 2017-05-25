Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Carer Support Wiltshire Independent Living Centre St. Georges Road Semington, Trowbridge, Wiltshire,
BA14 6JQ
0800 181 4118
www.carersinwiltshire.co.uk
info@carersinwiltshire.co.uk

Carer Support Wiltshire offer carers a befriending service, including telephone befriending, which is provided by their group of volunteers. Befriending can offer companionship and provide an important link with the local community. Their befrienders can visit you in your own home or meet you out and about and our volunteer coordinator will do their best to match you to someone who shares similar interests. Carer Support Wiltshire also have a Breaks for carers service where a volunteer will sit with the cared for while the carer has a break.

  • Carer Support Wiltshire

Support group

  • Informal carers in Wiltshire, including carers of people with dementia

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
