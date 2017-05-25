Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Bolton Dementia Support

The Thicketford Centre Thicketford Road, Bolton, Greater Manchester,
BL2 2LW
01204 386696
www.boltondementiasupport.btck.co.uk
boltondsg@gmail.com

About Bolton Dementia Support

Carers and the people they care for are all welcome as the person being cared for has a parallel activity session whilst the carer gets involved in the carers support session. The support groups allow carers to gain information and advice based on dementia care and also provides them with an opportunity to meet other carers and share experiences and coping strategies. The parallel activity session for the person living with dementia usually involves the use of reminiscence boxes or other activities designed to meet the specific needs of people with dementia.

Who runs this service

  • Bolton Dementia Support

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living with dementia and their carers
  • Residents of the Bolton Borough only

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
