About Bolton Dementia Support

Carers and the people they care for are all welcome as the person being cared for has a parallel activity session whilst the carer gets involved in the carers support session. The support groups allow carers to gain information and advice based on dementia care and also provides them with an opportunity to meet other carers and share experiences and coping strategies. The parallel activity session for the person living with dementia usually involves the use of reminiscence boxes or other activities designed to meet the specific needs of people with dementia.