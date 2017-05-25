Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

British Red Cross Carers Support Group - Cardigan

British Red Cross Office Unit 20 Parc Teifi Business Park, Aberteifi,
SA43 1EW
01239 615945
www.redcross.org.uk
sbates@redcross.org.uk

About British Red Cross Carers Support Group - Cardigan

This Carers Support Group, run by the British Red Cross Ceredigion Carers Support Service, allows unpaid carers to meet others in similar circumstances and to share experiences and information in a relaxed setting. The Service's Support Worker for the area is always present and there are occasional guest speakers. The group is run on a drop-in basis.

Who runs this service

  • British Red Cross

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers registered with the Red Cross Adult Carers Service. Present and past unpaid carers in the South Ceredigion area.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
