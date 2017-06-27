About Carer Information and Support

Signpost Stockport for carers is an independent charity providing information and support for carers in a manner sensitive to the needs and difficulties faced by carers. On first contact, carers will speak to the Carer Support Workers who can provide them with appropriate information, advice and emotional support, to meet their individual needs. This support worker acts as a gateway to all appropriate services to help carers in their caring role and personal life. The Dementia Carers Advice and Support Service is specifically aimed at Carers of people with Dementia who find it difficult to access groups or other areas of support.